Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 525.51K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), which is $10.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.99 after opening rate of $10.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.92 before closing at $10.01.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, Carver Bancorp Inc. Receives Investment from JPMorgan Chase To Support Economic Empowerment in Communities of Color. Carver Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CARV), the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank (“Carver”), a certified Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), announced today that JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has made a long-term equity investment of approximately $6 million in common and preferred shares of the Company. JPMorgan Chase’s equity investment represents approximately 3.4 percent of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock at purchase. In addition, the investment includes 5,000 shares of the Company’s Series F preferred stock. You can read further details here

Carver Bancorp Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.90 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $6.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) full year performance was 322.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carver Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -55.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 718.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $22.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 648757 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) recorded performance in the market was 54.24%, having the revenues showcasing 41.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.73M, as it employees total of 104 workers.

The Analysts eye on Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Carver Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.51, with a change in the price was noted +3.64. In a similar fashion, Carver Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +55.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 589,803 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CARV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)

Raw Stochastic average of Carver Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Carver Bancorp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.03%, alongside a boost of 322.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.38% during last recorded quarter.