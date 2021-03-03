Boiling and ready to burst as Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) last month performance was 71.55%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL). It is currently valued at $3.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.12, after setting-off with the price of $3.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.554 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.32.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Vislink Awarded $4 Million U.S. Department of Defense Order for Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Receiver Devices and Accessories. Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) (“the Company”), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that it received an order valued in excess of $4 million from U.S. Department of Defense for the supply of handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices and accessories. This represents yet another order by U.S. armed forces for these ruggedized and lightweight receivers which are designed to display the high-resolution, real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial platforms. You can read further details here

Vislink Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.35 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) full year performance was 258.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vislink Technologies Inc. shares are logging -55.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 503.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29807717 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) recorded performance in the market was 201.52%, having the revenues showcasing 203.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 187.22M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vislink Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted +2.62. In a similar fashion, Vislink Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +192.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,474,382 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VISL is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vislink Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vislink Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 201.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 118.68%, alongside a boost of 258.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 203.82% during last recorded quarter.