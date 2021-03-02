Why is DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) up 36.46% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) was valued at $2.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.28 while reaching the peak value of $2.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.22. The stock current value is $2.78.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.94 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $2.17 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) full year performance was 36.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -2.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 291.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $2.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 478238 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing 58.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.16M, as it employees total of 1169 workers.

Analysts verdict on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.31. In a similar fashion, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +87.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,133 in trading volumes.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.80%, alongside a boost of 36.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.33% during last recorded quarter.