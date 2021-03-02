Why is Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) up 31.05% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) was valued at $3.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.08 while reaching the peak value of $3.12 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.8301. The stock current value is $2.87.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V Ismene. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX),, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping Pte. Ltd., for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Ismene. The gross charter rate is US$16,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum October 15, 2021 up to maximum December 15, 2021. The charter is expected to commence on March 7, 2021. The m/v Ismene was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$10,800 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Diana Shipping Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.78 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) full year performance was 31.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diana Shipping Inc. shares are logging -24.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1030160 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) recorded performance in the market was 48.70%, having the revenues showcasing 75.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.93M, as it employees total of 1025 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.01, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Diana Shipping Inc. posted a movement of +90.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 652,058 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DSX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

Technical rundown of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Diana Shipping Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.55%, alongside a boost of 31.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.00% during last recorded quarter.