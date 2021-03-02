Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 54.80%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), which is $23.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.95 after opening rate of $20.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.79 before closing at $18.82.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, ­­­­Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will host a conference call regarding its 2020 operating results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET), March 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.44 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $8.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 1383.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -3.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2643.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $24.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10416546 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 159.80%, having the revenues showcasing 483.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.24, with a change in the price was noted +19.07. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +421.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,785,097 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Vuzix Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 159.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 539.30%, alongside a boost of 1383.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 90.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 483.91% during last recorded quarter.