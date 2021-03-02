Time to Buy Beat-Down American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It is currently valued at $21.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.29, after setting-off with the price of $21.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.94.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, TripActions Joins as UATP's Latest Merchant. TripActions will address need for simplified customer experience.

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.44 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was 11.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -7.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $22.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 45110505 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 34.31%, having the revenues showcasing 41.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.50B, as it employees total of 102700 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.20, with a change in the price was noted +8.06. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +61.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 70,802,234 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.74%.

Considering, the past performance of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.49%, alongside a boost of 11.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.77% during last recorded quarter.