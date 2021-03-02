Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) is on the roll with an average volume of 736.09K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) was valued at $15.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.50 while reaching the peak value of $19.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.8264. The stock current value is $19.18.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (“RSVA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RSVA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which RSVA, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, and result in Enovix becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, RSVA shareholders will retain ownership of only 16% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -32.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.79 and $28.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1090233 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA) recorded performance in the market was 52.83%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 551.43M.

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.83%. The shares -7.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.38% in the period of the last 30 days.