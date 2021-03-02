Recent Change of 15.65% in the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) is priced at $7.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.58 and reached a high price of $8.19, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.90. The stock touched a low price of $7.20.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Ebang International to Launch Litecoin and Dogecoin Mining Business. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today held a board meeting and passed a resolution (the “Resolution”) to launch a Litecoin and Dogecoin mining business (the “Business”). According to the Resolution, the Company plans to operate its Litecoin (“LTC”) and Dogecoin (“Doge”) mining business by adopting a combination of deploying self-manufactured mining machines and mining machines purchased from other manufacturers as well as leasing computing powers from other mining farms and allow LTC and Doge to be mined simultaneously. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -46.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20561638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 31.47%, having the revenues showcasing 54.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 737.43M, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.68, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -13.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,784,784 in trading volumes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ebang International Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.47%. The shares increased approximately by -5.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.95% during last recorded quarter.