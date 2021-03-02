Reasons Why Long-term Faith on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Could Pay Off Investors

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is priced at $27.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.61 and reached a high price of $28.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $27.78. The stock touched a low price of $27.18.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten, secondary offering (the “Offering”) of 12,750,000 shares (the “Shares”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”). The Shares have been offered by the Company’s principal shareholder, Sapphire Holding S.à r.l., an entity controlled by TDR Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $27.20 per share. The Company had previously announced the offering of 10,750,000 shares of Common Stock by the Selling Stockholder. The Selling Stockholder granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,912,500 shares. The Company has not offered any shares in the Offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the Offering. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on March 4, 2021. You can read further details here

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.71 on 03/01/21, with the lowest value was $22.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) full year performance was 58.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares are logging -4.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 268.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.45 and $28.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1818300 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) recorded performance in the market was 19.90%, having the revenues showcasing 28.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.11B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.62, with a change in the price was noted +10.08. In a similar fashion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +57.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,421,932 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 2.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Technical breakdown of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC)

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.47%, alongside a boost of 58.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.37% during last recorded quarter.