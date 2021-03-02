Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.57

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is priced at $4.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.34 and reached a high price of $4.47, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.30. The stock touched a low price of $4.075.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Peabody Announces Offer To Purchase Up To $22.5 Million In Aggregate Accreted Value Of Its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes Due 2024. Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced its offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $22.5 million (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 80% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the indenture for the 2024 Notes, to, but excluding, the settlement date, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 10, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). The Offer is being made to satisfy the requirements of the indenture for the 2024 Notes. You can read further details here

Peabody Energy Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.30 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) full year performance was -30.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Peabody Energy Corporation shares are logging -34.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 410.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $6.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2992813 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) recorded performance in the market was 69.29%, having the revenues showcasing 175.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 407.35M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Peabody Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, Peabody Energy Corporation posted a movement of +87.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,987,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTU is recording 1.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

Technical breakdown of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Peabody Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Peabody Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.71%, alongside a downfall of -30.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 175.68% during last recorded quarter.