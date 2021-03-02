Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 820.93K

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is priced at $12.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.23 and reached a high price of $12.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.96. The stock touched a low price of $11.13.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Liberty Latin America Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Liberty Latin America Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.49 on 03/01/21, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) full year performance was -13.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares are logging -24.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.47 and $16.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1095622 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) recorded performance in the market was 12.49%, having the revenues showcasing 4.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.26B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liberty Latin America Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.01, with a change in the price was noted +3.34. In a similar fashion, Liberty Latin America Ltd. posted a movement of +36.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 945,969 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Latin America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.36%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Liberty Latin America Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.95%, alongside a downfall of -13.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.05% during last recorded quarter.