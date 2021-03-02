Here is why TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recent weekly performance of -14.50% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) was valued at $1.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.59 while reaching the peak value of $1.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.42. The stock current value is $1.45.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, TherapeuticsMD Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, today announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -14.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -47.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17891166 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was 19.42%, having the revenues showcasing 7.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 567.83M, as it employees total of 348 workers.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4618, with a change in the price was noted -0.1750. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -10.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,735,712 in trading volumes.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TherapeuticsMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.34%, alongside a downfall of -14.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.84% during last recorded quarter.