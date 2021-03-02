Gear up for the change! Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) has hit the volume of 446149

For the readers interested in the stock health of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR). It is currently valued at $29.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $30.14, after setting-off with the price of $28.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $27.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $28.95.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, theScore Announces Closing of US$186.3 Million Initial Public Offering in the United States. Includes full exercise of over-allotment option. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 559.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -33.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1477.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 446149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 142.40%, having the revenues showcasing 382.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.26B, as it employees total of 258 workers.

Specialists analysis on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 142.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 496.54%, alongside a boost of 559.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -5.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 382.50% during last recorded quarter.