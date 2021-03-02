Do 500.com Limited (WBAI) beta value of 1.77 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, 500.com Limited (WBAI) was valued at $21.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.58 while reaching the peak value of $25.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.43. The stock current value is $24.89.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, 500.com Limited Announces Agreement with BitDeer Subsidiary to Purchase Mining Machines with Total Computing Power of 113P, as well as Agreement to Purchase Ethereum Mining Machines with Total Computing Power of 4800G. 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), a China-based enterprise committed to developing cryptocurrency mining businesses, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of BitDeer (the “Seller”) to purchase 1,923 S17 Bitcoin mining machines for a total consideration of RMB31.3 million (approximately US$4.9 million). These mining machines are deployed and in operation in Xinjiang, with an aggregate computing power of 113 PH/s. The Company today has paid the total consideration in full, and the Seller has transferred ownership of all the mining machines. As of today, the Company has officially begun generating revenue from cryptocurrency mining operations. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

500.com Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $7.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

500.com Limited (WBAI) full year performance was 338.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 500.com Limited shares are logging -28.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 891.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $35.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1110069 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 500.com Limited (WBAI) recorded performance in the market was 176.56%, having the revenues showcasing 785.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 171 workers.

Analysts verdict on 500.com Limited (WBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 500.com Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.30, with a change in the price was noted +21.99. In a similar fashion, 500.com Limited posted a movement of +758.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,100,469 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

500.com Limited (WBAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.49%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 500.com Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 583.79%, alongside a boost of 338.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 785.77% during last recorded quarter.