Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 139.97K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) was valued at $10.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.76 while reaching the peak value of $10.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.45. The stock current value is $10.25.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “CTAC.U” beginning on October 22, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “CTAC” and “CTAC WS,” respectively. The initial public offering is expected to close on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -8.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.73 and $11.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 377514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) recorded performance in the market was 2.35%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.38M.

Market experts do have their say about Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)

Technical breakdown of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (CTAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.35%. The shares -3.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.67% in the period of the last 30 days.