Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) market price of $17.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It is currently valued at $17.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.22, after setting-off with the price of $17.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.10.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Yatsen Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Sensient Technologies. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation (China) Limited (“Sensient”) to jointly establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging -31.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $25.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4164025 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was 3.12%, having the revenues showcasing 2.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.05B, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yatsen Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.12%. The shares increased approximately by -19.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.22% during last recorded quarter.