Time to Buy Beat-Down MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) was valued at $21.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.18 while reaching the peak value of $20.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.70. The stock current value is $19.13.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, MAG Silver Reports Fourth Quarter Production From Juanicipio. MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or “MAG Silver”) is pleased to report fourth quarter production of development material from the Juanicipio Project (56% / 44% joint venture between Fresnillo plc (“Fresnillo”) and MAG Silver). As reported to MAG by the project operator Fresnillo, 30,397 tonnes of development material were processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with total production for the quarter on a 100% basis of 230 thousand silver ounces and 443 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 101 thousand ounces of silver and 195 ounces of gold). Combined with the 42,476 tonnes of mineralized material processed last August and September, production in 2020 on a 100% basis totaled 623 thousand silver ounces and 1,053 gold ounces (attributable to MAG: 274 thousand ounces of silver and 463 ounces of gold). The associated lead and zinc production will be reported with MAG’s year end filings. You can read further details here

MAG Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.43 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $16.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) full year performance was 99.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MAG Silver Corp. shares are logging -21.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 398.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.84 and $24.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1132816 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) recorded performance in the market was -6.77%, having the revenues showcasing 32.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.01B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the MAG Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.18, with a change in the price was noted +2.32. In a similar fashion, MAG Silver Corp. posted a movement of +13.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 680,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Raw Stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.83%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.23%, alongside a boost of 99.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.11% during last recorded quarter.