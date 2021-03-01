SOS Limited (SOS) is on the roll with an average volume of 31.45M in the recent 3 months

SOS Limited (SOS) is priced at $7.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.91 and reached a high price of $6.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.77. The stock touched a low price of $4.21.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, SOS Limited Responds to Misleading “Short and Distort” Allegations. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) was recently attacked by short sellers with distorted, misleading, and unsubstantiated claims regarding the Company. The Company also believes certain social media accounts of some Company board members may have been impersonated or disabled for short periods of time. The Company believes these attacks were purposefully designed to manipulate the price of the Company’s shares, with the aim of causing a stock price decline in order to economically benefit the short sellers, to the detriment of the Company’s public shareholders. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.88 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was 175.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -55.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1289.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $15.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 99780010 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was 222.30%, having the revenues showcasing 130.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 697.42M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

The Analysts eye on SOS Limited (SOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.97, with a change in the price was noted +4.80. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of +243.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,247,154 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of SOS Limited (SOS)

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.38%.

Considering, the past performance of SOS Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 222.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 152.38%, alongside a boost of 175.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -57.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 114.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 130.43% during last recorded quarter.