Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) was down -8.86%

At the end of the latest market close, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) was valued at $1.04.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Held Steady Sequentially. U.S. market conditions strengthened through the quarter. You can read further details here

Superior Drilling Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4400 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) full year performance was 54.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares are logging -34.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 372.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.20 and $1.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1027949 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) recorded performance in the market was 56.76%, having the revenues showcasing 108.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.60M, as it employees total of 63 workers.

Analysts verdict on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6524, with a change in the price was noted +0.5289. In a similar fashion, Superior Drilling Products Inc. posted a movement of +126.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,146,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SDPI is recording 1.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Superior Drilling Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Superior Drilling Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 131.31%, alongside a boost of 54.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.33% during last recorded quarter.