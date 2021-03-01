Recent Change of 4.23% in the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is priced at $15.64 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.00 and reached a high price of $16.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.00. The stock touched a low price of $14.99.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, Gates Industrial to Participate in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:20 p.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

Gates Industrial Corporation plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.22 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $12.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) full year performance was 40.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares are logging -14.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.42 and $18.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 675865 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) recorded performance in the market was 17.55%, having the revenues showcasing 11.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.55B, as it employees total of 14300 workers.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Gates Industrial Corporation plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.56, with a change in the price was noted +3.99. In a similar fashion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc posted a movement of +34.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 320,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTES is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Gates Industrial Corporation plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.55%, alongside a boost of 40.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.94% during last recorded quarter.