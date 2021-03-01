Here is why W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.89%

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) is priced at $3.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.28 and reached a high price of $3.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.32. The stock touched a low price of $3.06.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release and conference call. You can read further details here

W&T Offshore Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.44 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) full year performance was 16.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, W&T Offshore Inc. shares are logging -17.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4038357 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) recorded performance in the market was 51.61%, having the revenues showcasing 37.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 470.70M, as it employees total of 291 workers.

The Analysts eye on W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +1.45. In a similar fashion, W&T Offshore Inc. posted a movement of +78.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,957,239 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

Raw Stochastic average of W&T Offshore Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.77%.

Considering, the past performance of W&T Offshore Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.30%, alongside a boost of 16.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.66% during last recorded quarter.