Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Quarterly Performance is 50.46%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) was valued at $19.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.76 while reaching the peak value of $21.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.07. The stock current value is $21.26.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Well-positioned to deliver in 2021 as demand shifts to longer-duration storage. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -33.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $31.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1190978 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) recorded performance in the market was 2.02%, having the revenues showcasing 50.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 955.21M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.34, with a change in the price was noted +11.26. In a similar fashion, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of +112.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,182,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EOSE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.02%. The shares increased approximately by -9.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.46% during last recorded quarter.