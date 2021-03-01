Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.14M in the recent 3 months

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) is priced at $73.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $73.67 and reached a high price of $74.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $73.79. The stock touched a low price of $72.68.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions. The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their February distributions (each a “Fund”). This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the February distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund’s distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund’s total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Eaton Vance Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.61 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $66.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) full year performance was 77.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Corp. shares are logging -3.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.14 and $75.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31360596 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) recorded performance in the market was 7.57%, having the revenues showcasing 13.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.46B, as it employees total of 1983 workers.

The Analysts eye on Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eaton Vance Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.20, with a change in the price was noted +33.71. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance Corp. posted a movement of +85.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,348,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EV is recording 1.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

Technical rundown of Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Eaton Vance Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 97.10%, alongside a boost of 77.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.33% during last recorded quarter.