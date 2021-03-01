DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $278.41

At the end of the latest market close, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) was valued at $225.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $225.00 while reaching the peak value of $228.5599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $219.15. The stock current value is $226.66.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, DocuSign to Host Virtual Financial Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that it will host its inaugural Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in conjunction with its customer conference, Momentum. The Analyst Day event will begin at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET, following the Momentum keynote presentation. Members of the DocuSign management team will discuss the company’s vision, market opportunities, product innovation, go-to-market strategy, and financial outlook, followed by a Q&A session. You can read further details here

DocuSign Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $275.46 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $216.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) full year performance was 172.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DocuSign Inc. shares are logging -21.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.88 and $290.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7422610 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) recorded performance in the market was 1.96%, having the revenues showcasing 4.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.11B, as it employees total of 3909 workers.

Specialists analysis on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DocuSign Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 232.53, with a change in the price was noted +8.39. In a similar fashion, DocuSign Inc. posted a movement of +3.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,549,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOCU is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Raw Stochastic average of DocuSign Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.71%, alongside a boost of 172.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.36% during last recorded quarter.