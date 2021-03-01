Do Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) beta value of 2.24 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), which is $3.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.1403 after opening rate of $3.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.79 before closing at $2.86.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Phio Pharmaceuticals and AgonOx, Inc. Announce Collaboration on Clinical Development of Novel T Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapies. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced it has entered into a clinical development collaboration with AgonOx, Inc. to develop novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies using Phio’s lead INTASYL based product candidate PH-762 and AgonOx’s “double positive” (DP) tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology. The companies have shown that the combination of their respective technologies can result in enhanced TIL therapeutics, and based on these data, the collaboration will focus on conducting a clinical study for PH-762 treated DP TILs. The study is expected to start enrolling patients later this year. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.36 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $2.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was -1.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -51.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2121673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 6.32%, having the revenues showcasing 27.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.80M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.68, with a change in the price was noted +0.95. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of +42.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 975,314 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.67%, alongside a downfall of -1.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.68% during last recorded quarter.