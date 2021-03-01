Do KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) beta value of 3.25 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH). It is currently valued at $9.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.17, after setting-off with the price of $8.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.71.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, KemPharm Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate KP879 Clinical Program for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder. Financial Restructuring and Nasdaq Re-Listing Process Completed. You can read further details here

KemPharm Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.75 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) full year performance was 79.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KemPharm Inc. shares are logging -57.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $22.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3057695 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) recorded performance in the market was -15.36%, having the revenues showcasing -47.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.19M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

The Analysts eye on KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KemPharm Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.63, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, KemPharm Inc. posted a movement of +7.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,041,465 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

Raw Stochastic average of KemPharm Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.23%.

Considering, the past performance of KemPharm Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.29%, alongside a boost of 79.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.10% during last recorded quarter.