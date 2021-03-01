Analysts Mean recommendation for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was 2.60: Is this the key time?

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) is priced at $92.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $91.00 and reached a high price of $94.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $93.27. The stock touched a low price of $89.27.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Royal Caribbean Group announces pricing of offering of 16,938,148 shares of common stock. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,938,148 shares of common stock (the “Shares”) of the Company. The underwriters will offer the Shares sold by the Company to the public at $91.00 per share. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.24 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $64.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) full year performance was 21.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Group shares are logging -7.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 378.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.25 and $99.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6388920 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) recorded performance in the market was 24.88%, having the revenues showcasing 14.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.75B, as it employees total of 85300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Group a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 71.64, with a change in the price was noted +27.46. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Group posted a movement of +42.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,047,295 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.12.

Technical breakdown of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Royal Caribbean Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.42%, alongside a boost of 21.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.26% during last recorded quarter.