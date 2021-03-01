Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) market price of $14.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) was valued at $9.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.60 while reaching the peak value of $9.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.59. The stock current value is $14.80.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025. via NewMediaWire — Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the “Carbon Zero” renewable jet/diesel biorefineries using negative carbon intensity hydrogen, has rolled out a new five-year plan that positions the company to generate $1.07 billion of revenues and $325 million of adjusted EBITDA in year 2025. You can read further details here

Aemetis Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.24 on 03/01/21, with the lowest value was $2.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) full year performance was 1253.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aemetis Inc. shares are logging 34.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3894.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13082004 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) recorded performance in the market was 294.78%, having the revenues showcasing 379.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.97M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aemetis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.40, with a change in the price was noted +10.26. In a similar fashion, Aemetis Inc. posted a movement of +295.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,949,922 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 294.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 471.51%, alongside a boost of 1253.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 379.51% during last recorded quarter.