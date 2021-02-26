The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.97%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) was valued at $63.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $63.40 while reaching the peak value of $63.58 and lowest value recorded on the day was $61.3996. The stock current value is $62.02.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Host Earnings Call. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.78 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $56.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) full year performance was 12.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are logging -2.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.74 and $63.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4800678 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) recorded performance in the market was 9.93%, having the revenues showcasing 16.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.06B, as it employees total of 89598 workers.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Toronto-Dominion Bank a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 53.75, with a change in the price was noted +15.48. In a similar fashion, The Toronto-Dominion Bank posted a movement of +33.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,612,642 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TD is recording 3.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.30%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.65%, alongside a boost of 12.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.25% during last recorded quarter.