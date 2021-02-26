SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Quarterly Performance is 63.92%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS). It is currently valued at $45.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $50.47, after setting-off with the price of $45.23. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.415 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $41.35.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. The release and the conference call can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. You can read further details here

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.47 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $27.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) full year performance was 65.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are logging 6.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 580.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.75 and $42.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3954527 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) recorded performance in the market was 45.39%, having the revenues showcasing 63.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.37B, as it employees total of 4300 workers.

The Analysts eye on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.74, with a change in the price was noted +26.27. In a similar fashion, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +133.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,123,184 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.61%.

Considering, the past performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.67%, alongside a boost of 65.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.92% during last recorded quarter.