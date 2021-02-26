Recent Change of -12.50% in the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $1.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.05 and reached a high price of $2.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.08. The stock touched a low price of $1.73.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2600 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -10.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -28.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 402.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10726397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 10.30%, having the revenues showcasing 30.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 850.47M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4822, with a change in the price was noted +0.8000. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +78.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,700,481 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.96%, alongside a downfall of -10.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.00% during last recorded quarter.