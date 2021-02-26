Reason’s why Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $214.81

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), which is $167.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $181.00 after opening rate of $179.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $166.095 before closing at $180.87.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Enphase Energy Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $1.15 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) today announced the pricing of $575 million aggregate principal amount of green 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $575 million aggregate principal amount of green 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes. Enphase also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and an additional $57.5 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes to cover over-allotments, if any. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and Enphase expects to receive approximately $1.132 billion in net proceeds (or approximately $1.245 billion if the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment option in full in respect of both series of notes), after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Enphase. You can read further details here

Enphase Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $229.04 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $148.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) full year performance was 222.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enphase Energy Inc. shares are logging -26.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 678.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.49 and $229.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5917103 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) recorded performance in the market was -4.62%, having the revenues showcasing 24.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.58B, as it employees total of 850 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Enphase Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 151.97, with a change in the price was noted +77.86. In a similar fashion, Enphase Energy Inc. posted a movement of +86.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,694,871 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENPH is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enphase Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.43%, alongside a boost of 222.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.50% during last recorded quarter.