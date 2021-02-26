Mmtec Inc. (MTC) market price of $2.94 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mmtec Inc. (MTC), which is $2.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.50 after opening rate of $3.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.82 before closing at $3.45.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, MMTEC, Inc. Announces Entry Into Agreement for Registered Direct Placement of $15.9 Million of Common Shares. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) (“MMTEC”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a China-based technology company that provides access to the U.S. financial markets, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 4,300,000 common shares at a purchase price of $3.70 per share in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $15.9 million before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Mmtec Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.94 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC) full year performance was 83.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mmtec Inc. shares are logging -61.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 359.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.64 and $7.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1016535 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mmtec Inc. (MTC) recorded performance in the market was 100.00%, having the revenues showcasing 171.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.95M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mmtec Inc. (MTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mmtec Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.72, with a change in the price was noted +1.91. In a similar fashion, Mmtec Inc. posted a movement of +185.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,556,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mmtec Inc. (MTC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mmtec Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mmtec Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 192.54%, alongside a boost of 83.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 171.95% during last recorded quarter.