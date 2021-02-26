Gear up for the change! Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has hit the volume of 5842286

For the readers interested in the stock health of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It is currently valued at $30.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $33.43, after setting-off with the price of $33.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.00 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $32.95.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results. Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skillz Inc. shares are logging -34.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.81 and $46.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5842286 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) recorded performance in the market was 50.75%, having the revenues showcasing 126.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.79B, as it employees total of 211 workers.

The Analysts eye on Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Skillz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.68, with a change in the price was noted +17.80. In a similar fashion, Skillz Inc. posted a movement of +144.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,632,273 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Skillz Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.75%. The shares increased approximately by -16.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 126.86% during last recorded quarter.