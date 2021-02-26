Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 3.91M

At the end of the latest market close, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was valued at $8.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.29 while reaching the peak value of $8.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.84. The stock current value is $7.96.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Fortuna to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern time on March 12, 2021. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announces that it will release its financial statements and MD&A for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the market closes. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $6.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was 116.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -19.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 441.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.47 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4590062 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -3.40%, having the revenues showcasing 29.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 1232 workers.

Specialists analysis on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.29, with a change in the price was noted +1.46. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of +22.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,683,327 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.55%, alongside a boost of 116.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.43% during last recorded quarter.