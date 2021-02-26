Do AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) beta value of 3.27 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY). It is currently valued at $11.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.86, after setting-off with the price of $11.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.81.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, AeroCentury Corp. Listing Standards Compliance Update. After the receipt on September 11, 2020 of a deficiency letter from NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) notifying AeroCentury Corp. of its non-compliance with the NYSE American’s stockholders’ equity listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) – (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company submitted a plan to the NYSE American to bring the Company into compliance with such listing standards within 18 months of receipt of the deficiency letter, as disclosed in its report on Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 16, 2020. On November 25, 2020, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American notifying the Company of its acceptance of the Company’s plan and continuing the Company’s listing pursuant to an extension with a target completion date of March 11, 2022. You can read further details here

AeroCentury Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.60 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $7.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) full year performance was 152.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AeroCentury Corp. shares are logging -69.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1510.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $38.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2052742 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) recorded performance in the market was 6.60%, having the revenues showcasing 428.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.67M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AeroCentury Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +9.50. In a similar fashion, AeroCentury Corp. posted a movement of +484.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 983,824 in trading volumes.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AeroCentury Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AeroCentury Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 329.21%, alongside a boost of 152.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 428.11% during last recorded quarter.