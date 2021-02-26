Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) is on the roll with an average volume of 556.28K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS). It is currently valued at $4.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.44, after setting-off with the price of $4.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.73.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.40 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Adamas. The gross proceeds of the offering to Adamas, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $55.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Adamas has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is expected to close on March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.15 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) full year performance was 7.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -48.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.90 and $9.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4908573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) recorded performance in the market was 9.70%, having the revenues showcasing 10.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.95M, as it employees total of 136 workers.

The Analysts eye on Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.66, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +10.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 455,157 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.04%, alongside a boost of 7.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by -15.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.72% during last recorded quarter.