Why is Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) up 28.60% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX). It is currently valued at $5.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.28, after setting-off with the price of $4.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.92.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Cancer Genetics Announces Closing of $17.5 Million Common Stock Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules. Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with several healthcare-focused institutional investors of 2,777,778 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $6.30 per share, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering totaled approximately $17.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. You can read further details here

Cancer Genetics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.50 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) full year performance was 28.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cancer Genetics Inc. shares are logging -65.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.92 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2097813 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX) recorded performance in the market was 115.88%, having the revenues showcasing 166.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 61.30M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cancer Genetics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.83. In a similar fashion, Cancer Genetics Inc. posted a movement of +44.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,397,240 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGIX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cancer Genetics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.32%, alongside a boost of 28.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 166.96% during last recorded quarter.