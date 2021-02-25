Time to Buy Beat-Down American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is priced at $28.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $29.05 and reached a high price of $29.9097, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $29.67. The stock touched a low price of $28.84.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, American Public Education Announces Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. APEI has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 480,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Gross proceeds to APEI from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $80 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. The offering is expected to close on March 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

American Public Education Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.98 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $25.50 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/21.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) full year performance was 25.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Public Education Inc. shares are logging -31.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.47 and $41.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 355612 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Public Education Inc. (APEI) recorded performance in the market was -2.66%, having the revenues showcasing -4.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 434.96M, as it employees total of 1780 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Public Education Inc. (APEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Public Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, American Public Education Inc. posted a movement of +0.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 75,012 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of American Public Education Inc. (APEI)

Raw Stochastic average of American Public Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.80%.

Considering, the past performance of American Public Education Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.02%, alongside a boost of 25.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.60% during last recorded quarter.