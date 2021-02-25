Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) Could Pay Off Investors

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) is priced at $14.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.08 and reached a high price of $16.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.71. The stock touched a low price of $14.58.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV shares are logging -18.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.51 and $18.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1911788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) recorded performance in the market was 8.98%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 686.32M.

The Analysts eye on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD)

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.98%. The shares -7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.10% in the period of the last 30 days.