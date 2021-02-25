PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 288.64K

At the end of the latest market close, PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was valued at $13.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.49 while reaching the peak value of $13.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.49. The stock current value is $12.45.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, PBF Logistics Filed 2020 Form 10-K. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The filing can be viewed on the Partnership’s website at www.pbflogistics.com. You can read further details here

PBF Logistics LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.46 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $9.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) full year performance was -33.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PBF Logistics LP shares are logging -39.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 306.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.06 and $20.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 671352 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) recorded performance in the market was 42.19%, having the revenues showcasing 45.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 752.37M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PBF Logistics LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.50, with a change in the price was noted +4.55. In a similar fashion, PBF Logistics LP posted a movement of +56.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 282,293 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PBFX is recording 4.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.31.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Logistics LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PBF Logistics LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.57%, alongside a downfall of -33.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.36% during last recorded quarter.