Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -4.01%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) was valued at $15.13. The stock current value is $14.94.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.96 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $14.83 for the same time period, recorded on 02/25/21.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) full year performance was -5.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are logging -7.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.25 and $16.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 242228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) recorded performance in the market was -4.00%, having the revenues showcasing -1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 718.98M.

The Analysts eye on Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.44, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund posted a movement of -2.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 65,863 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX)

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.88%, alongside a downfall of -5.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -3.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.11% during last recorded quarter.