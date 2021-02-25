Itron Inc. (ITRI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 355.60K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Itron Inc. (ITRI), which is $115.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $118.59 after opening rate of $95.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $95.25 before closing at $97.25.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Itron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Guidance. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Highlights for the quarter and full year include:. You can read further details here

Itron Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.59 on 02/24/21, with the lowest value was $85.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) full year performance was 49.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itron Inc. shares are logging 5.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.48 and $108.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1333250 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itron Inc. (ITRI) recorded performance in the market was 20.21%, having the revenues showcasing 49.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.58B, as it employees total of 7900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Itron Inc. (ITRI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Itron Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.90, with a change in the price was noted +54.54. In a similar fashion, Itron Inc. posted a movement of +89.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 338,661 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITRI is recording 1.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Technical rundown of Itron Inc. (ITRI)

Raw Stochastic average of Itron Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Itron Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.56%, alongside a boost of 49.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.56% during last recorded quarter.