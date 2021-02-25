Do Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) beta value of 5.37 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It is currently valued at $9.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.70, after setting-off with the price of $8.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.6601 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.80.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Dealmed Partners with Kodak in Licensing Agreement for Infrared Thermometers. Medical supply manufacturer and distributor Dealmed today announced a licensing agreement with Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) for the production of infrared thermometers This partnership represents a significant addition to Dealmed’s rapidly expanding product offering and supply framework. You can read further details here

Eastman Kodak Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.99 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $7.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) full year performance was 182.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eastman Kodak Company shares are logging -84.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 506.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $60.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7296876 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) recorded performance in the market was 11.67%, having the revenues showcasing 26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 706.66M, as it employees total of 4922 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eastman Kodak Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.77, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Eastman Kodak Company posted a movement of +3.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,175,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KODK is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eastman Kodak Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.86%, alongside a boost of 182.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.07% during last recorded quarter.