Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.83M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was valued at $126.75. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $130.055 while reaching the peak value of $138.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $125.675. The stock current value is $136.48.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Wynn Resorts Announces 2021 Forbes Travel Guide Awards. The Luxury Resort Company Maintains Its Global Leadership Position With 22 Five-Star Awards. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $138.26 on 02/23/21, with the lowest value was $99.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 13.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging 3.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 280.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.84 and $131.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7006249 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 20.96%, having the revenues showcasing 38.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.30B, as it employees total of 30200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.86, with a change in the price was noted +65.50. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +92.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,357,311 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.85%, alongside a boost of 13.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.21% during last recorded quarter.