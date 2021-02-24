Why is Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) down -27.95% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT). It is currently valued at $3.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.05, after setting-off with the price of $3.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.23.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP was appointed Lead Counsel and is actively pursuing claims on behalf of investors in a securities class action against Qutoutiao, Inc.. On November 4, 2020, United States District Court Judge Sidney Stein appointed Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP to be Lead Counsel on behalf of Lead Plaintiff James Pappa in Steven Burnham v. Qutoutiao, Inc. et al., 20-cv-06707-SHS (S.D.N.Y.) and Howard Brown v. Qutoutiao, Inc. et al., 20-cv-07717-SHS (S.D.N.Y.). This securities class action is brought on behalf of anyone who acquired shares of Qutoutiao, Inc. (QTT) (1) pursuant to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering or (2) from the market between September 14, 2018 and July 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”). You can read further details here

Qutoutiao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.64 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) full year performance was -27.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qutoutiao Inc. shares are logging -31.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.53 and $5.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10713259 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) recorded performance in the market was 149.69%, having the revenues showcasing 70.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 2932 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qutoutiao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.68, with a change in the price was noted +1.67. In a similar fashion, Qutoutiao Inc. posted a movement of +72.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,159,302 in trading volumes.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qutoutiao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qutoutiao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 149.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.38%, alongside a downfall of -27.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 70.39% during last recorded quarter.