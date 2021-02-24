Why is GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) up 179.12% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) was valued at $4.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.05 while reaching the peak value of $5.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.08. The stock current value is $5.31.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, GT Biopharma Transfers TriKE™ Manufacturing To Cytovance Biologics In Preparation For Expanded And Multiple Liquid And Solid Tumor Clinical Trials. GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its disruptive, target-directed Natural Killer (NK) cell engager immunotherapy protein biologic platform technology: TriKE™ for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced it has signed an expanded GMP manufacturing agreement with Cytovance Biologics for the manufacture of all TriKEs™. Previously, the lead candidate GTB-3550 TriKE™ was manufactured at the University of Minnesota’s GMP manufacturing center, following its invention and development at the institution by GT Biopharma’s Consulting Chief Medical Officer, Jeffrey S. Miller, M.D. You can read further details here

GT Biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.35 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $4.08 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) full year performance was 179.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GT Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -59.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 267.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $13.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 634983 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) recorded performance in the market was -32.85%, having the revenues showcasing 60.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.76M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GT Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +2.45. In a similar fashion, GT Biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +82.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 107,574 in trading volumes.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GT Biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.26%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GT Biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.85%, alongside a boost of 179.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by -23.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.85% during last recorded quarter.