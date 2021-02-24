U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is on the roll with an average volume of 8.46M in the recent 3 months

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is priced at $2.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.85 and reached a high price of $2.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.08. The stock touched a low price of $1.50.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, U.S. Well Services Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. U.S. Well Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: USWS) (the “Company”), a market leader in electric fracture stimulation services, today announced that it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 22, 2021 confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”) and that it is in compliance with other applicable requirements as required for listing on the Nasdaq. Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

U.S. Well Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.37 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) full year performance was 75.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are logging -39.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 781.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11349447 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) recorded performance in the market was 392.40%, having the revenues showcasing 448.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.15M, as it employees total of 871 workers.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Well Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.63, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted a movement of +665.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,248,093 in trading volumes.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Well Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of U.S. Well Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 392.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 518.18%, alongside a boost of 75.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 141.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 448.98% during last recorded quarter.