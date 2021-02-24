TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 11.39M

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is priced at $1.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.62 and reached a high price of $1.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.69. The stock touched a low price of $1.46.

Recently in News on February 23, 2021, TherapeuticsMD to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 2, 2021. -Executive Management to Host Conference Call on March 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET-. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7500 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -15.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -41.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17057151 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was 33.06%, having the revenues showcasing 23.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 617.35M, as it employees total of 348 workers.

Analysts verdict on TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TherapeuticsMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.87%, alongside a downfall of -15.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.85% during last recorded quarter.