Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) was down -13.33%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS). It is currently valued at $1.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.27, after setting-off with the price of $1.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.35.

Recently in News on February 19, 2021, Aeterna Zentaris Announces Closing of $29.7 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 20,509,746 common shares of Aeterna, at a price to the public of $1.45 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $29.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses payable by Aeterna. You can read further details here

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6200 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) full year performance was 23.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are logging -67.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $3.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15228448 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) recorded performance in the market was 174.97%, having the revenues showcasing 246.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.88M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6132, with a change in the price was noted +0.8100. In a similar fashion, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted a movement of +225.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,832,409 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEZS is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aeterna Zentaris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 174.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.00%, alongside a boost of 23.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 65.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 246.67% during last recorded quarter.